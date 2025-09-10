Dock in the ‘ber’ months: Jose Mari Chan and ports Christmas spirit

“Whenever I see girls and boys selling lanterns on the streets, I remember the child…”

Oh wait, did you sing it? I bet you did! No Filipino can read those lines without actually singing them, especially at the start of the “ber’ months.

Yes, it is September, and Christmas always comes early in the Philippines. The song “Christmas in Our Hearts” by Mr. Jose Mari Chan is practically the national anthem for Christmas in our country.

But what if I told you that it wasn’t supposed to be a Christmas song at all? Originally, it was about… drum roll please… water. Yes, water, the kind we drink, the element that sustains life. From water to Christmas, it seems like worlds apart, but as we learned in an exclusive conversation with the man himself, it all made sense in God’s timing.

Before that story, let me take you to where this encounter began. I was on my way to Banago Port in Bacolod. Have you been there? The place feels like it’s dressed up and ready for the holiday season, almost like it’s humming Christmas carols on its own. The facilities are stunning, like stepping into a Pinterest board by the sea. While waiting for your boat ride, you’re greeted with a panoramic ocean view through glass walls, all within an air-conditioned terminal that feels more like an airport lounge than the “dugyot” ports we used to know.

Everything is in place, like gifts: an assistance desk, a security booth, a prayer room for quiet reflection, a clinic for emergencies, a play area for children, a water refilling station, and a cozy coffee lounge on the second floor, perfect for sipping a warm cup while watching the ships come and go.

And here’s the best part — it’s not just Bacolod. From Luzon to Mindanao, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has been busy giving ports a world-class facelift. Under the leadership of general manager Jay Santiago, terminals across the country are now brighter, safer, and more spacious, ready to welcome the rush of balikbayans, travelers, and families reuniting this “ber” season.

Gone are the days when ports were cramped and outdated. Today, they stand as gateways of pride, places that don’t just move passengers and goods, but set the stage for homecomings and holiday memories.

Back to Mr. Chan, the man behind the soundtrack of every Filipino Christmas. I spotted him from afar, surrounded by fans wanting selfies. With his trademark smile, warm and approachable, he exuded the kind of presence that makes you feel instantly at home. He was, coincidentally, my seatmate on my flight to the City of Smiles.

In our conversation, he spoke about his craft with a passion. For him, music begins with the melody, then the words follow naturally. He shared his inspirations, from the Bee Gees to the Beatles, even serenading me with Paul McCartney’s “Here, There, and Everywhere.” His voice was as soothing as butter gliding across a hot pan; it was comforting, nostalgic, and deeply Filipino.

When asked what advice he would give to the youth, his response was profound in its simplicity: “Use your God-given talent, don’t waste it. Talent comes in many ways (painting, singing, engineering, cooking, etc). Share it with others.”

His own life testifies to that truth. He began writing songs as a teenager, capturing the innocence of young love. Later, at the height of his career, after “Beautiful Girl” and “Please Be Careful With My Heart,” the pressure to deliver another hit weighed on him.

Inspiration was elusive, until he prayed. In those quiet moments of surrender, he opened himself up to God’s timing. And then came the miracle: a young girl named Rina Cañiza asked if she could co-write a song. With Christmas around the corner, they decided to write about the Filipino holiday experience. He offered a melody he had originally written for a water campaign, while she crafted heartfelt lyrics. The result was “Christmas in Our Hearts” — a song that has since become part of our national identity, sung by families year after year, carrying the warmth of faith and togetherness.

The lesson is clear: talent alone isn’t enough. It must be nurtured with discipline, lifted by humility, and guided by faith. Sometimes, the greatest blessings come when we wait, pray, and allow life’s surprises to unfold.

And just like Jose Mari Chan’s music, our ports tell a story, too. They remind us that when we invest in what we’ve been given, whether talent, infrastructure, or community, we create something that lasts. From humble beginnings, they can grow into world-class gateways, connecting people, uplifting lives, and leaving legacies that stand the test of time.

Just last week, I received a Christmas CD from Mr. Chan and, guess what, I have been playing it as background music at work. Because at the heart of it all, whether in music or in ports, is the message Jose Mari Chan sings to us every Christmas: to share what we have, to open doors for others, and to bring light and joy wherever our gifts may reach.

So deck the halls, and yes, let the spirit of Christmas be always in our hearts (and in the ports), for we are all in the same boat!