Diwata opens up on ₱300K debt, offers free photo ops

Viral food vlogger and “Pares Queen” Diwata poured his heart out after revealing he was unexpectedly saddled with more than ₱300,000 in debts and other expenses tied to his Quezon City branch.

“Nakakaiyak talaga, 300 thousand plus babayaran ko… Ako talaga ‘yung magbabayad, obligado ako. Kaya ako naiyak kasi ang laki ng 300 thousand, ‘di ba? Eh kung tutuusin wala naman akong kaalam-alam doon na ako ang magbabayad kaya masama ang loob ko,” he said.

Diwata added that apart from the huge bill, he was also left with loans from others, on top of losing income from his pares business.

“Sobrang sakit para sa akin kasi hindi naman ako mayaman. Alam n’yo naman ‘yung journey ko sa buhay, nagsikap lang ako,” he lamented.

Despite the financial blow, Diwata remains resilient and recently announced that he is once again allowing fans to take photos with him—for free.

“Pwede na ulit magpa-picture, libre lang po. Gusto ko kayong mapasaya,” he said, emphasizing that his success comes from the everyday Filipinos who continue to buy from and support his paresan.

His food stall continues to draw crowds of loyal supporters eager to meet him in person, a testament to the strong connection he has built with the public.