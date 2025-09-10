‘Discayas will reveal everything in court’

The Discaya couple, Curlee and Sara, will have their day in court — at least that’s how their family lawyer and spokesperson, Cornelio Samaniego III, sees it.

Speaking to DAILY TRIBUNE after a press conference in Quezon City, Samaniego said his clients are ready to face the charges and reveal everything once cases are formally brought against them in court.

“In the end, it will be the court that decides,” he said, insisting that the Discayas have evidence to counter the allegations raised against them at the Senate and House hearings on flood control projects.

In their initial defense, Samaniego presented a certificate from the Oriental Mindoro local government saying that a flood mitigation project in the province had been completed by the Discayas’ firm, St. Timothy Construction, to counter allegations that they did not finish projects or implement them at all.

“The DPWH provided the wrong project coordinates during the legislative inquiries,” the lawyer said.

He also said the Discayas were compelled to disclose the names of personalities involved in controversial projects.