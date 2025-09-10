DHSUD, SHDA call for recalibrated housing strategies

As the Philippines prepares to observe National Shelter Month this October, housing developers, policymakers, and industry leaders will convene on 9 to 10 October 2025, at the Rizal Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La, Manila, for the 33rd National Developers Convention. The event aims to recalibrate strategies for delivering affordable, inclusive, and sustainable homes for Filipino families.

Organized by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, Inc. (SHDA) in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the convention carries the theme “ReCalibrate: Upgrading Housing Strategies for a Better Tomorrow.” It will address pressing housing challenges and highlight SHDA’s commitment to deliver part of the 250,000 housing units pledged by private developers under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), contributing to the administration’s goal of building one million housing units annually.

“By working hand in hand with DHSUD, we aim to align the industry’s efforts with the government’s housing priorities, especially in expanding affordable housing and building sustainable communities,” said SHDA National Chairman, Ar. Leonardo Dayao Jr. “This convention is not only a celebration of National Shelter Month but also a call to action for all stakeholders to shape a better housing future for Filipinos.”

The gathering is expected to attract around 200 participants, including top developers, policymakers, investors, and allied partners. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will cover innovative financing models, resilient and sustainable housing design, digital transformation in real estate, and regulatory reforms to accelerate the 4PH rollout.

“This convention is a testament to the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said SHDA National President, Engr. Francis Richmond Villegas. “Our shared goal is not just to build houses, but to build communities that uplift the lives of Filipino families.”

Through the National Developers Convention, SHDA continues to assert its role as the unified voice of the housing industry, fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to promote inclusive growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability.