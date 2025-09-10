DFA: No Filipinos hurt in Doha blasts

No Filipinos have been reported directly affected by Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Doha continues to monitor the situation and assured that the Qatari capital remains generally safe.

“As of date, the Embassy has not received reports of Filipinos being directly affected by yesterday's explosions,” it said.

The Embassy added that an investigation is underway into the September 9 explosions. It urged Filipinos in need of assistance to immediately get in touch, noting that the Embassy remains open from 7 AM to 3 PM. However, it warned of possible road closures and heightened security due to its proximity to the blast site.

Filipinos in Doha were advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities, monitor credible sources of news, and stay indoors.

The advisory follows Israel’s strike on Hamas’ political headquarters in Qatar, where its top figures were convening to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to international media reports, Hamas’ senior leaders survived the strike but five others were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s leader and top negotiator, three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office.