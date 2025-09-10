DFA: Doha attack a “grave violation of international law”

The Philippine government on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attack in Doha, calling it a “grave violation of international law” and a direct affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) conveyed the Philippines' deep concern over the incident and reiterated its call for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has continued to cause instability across the region.

“The Philippines deplores the attack in Doha, which is a grave violation of international law, particularly the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha is closely monitoring the situation and has advised the Filipino community in Qatar to remain calm and vigilant.

As of this writing, the embassy has not received any reports of Filipino casualties resulting from the attack.

There are an estimated 260,000 overseas Filipino workers in Qatar, many of whom are employed in the construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

The DFA stressed the importance of international humanitarian law and the urgent need to protect civilians caught in the conflict.

“The Philippines highlights the need for parties to the conflict in Gaza to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and work towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”