Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Maybe this is the one you have been waiting for to reach out; open your heart.
Health: Be careful with allergies; avoid too much dust around.
Career: The delayed promotion may finally push through; pray for it.
Wealth: A gift or token of appreciation will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a silver coin under the working table for quiet success.
OX
Love: The relationship will improve if respect comes first.
Health: Reduce overthinking, as it tires the body.
Career: An agreement will open a new opportunity.
Wealth: A new source of income will come, small but consistent.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Place an amethyst crystal in the working area for spiritual guidance and focus.
TIGER
Love: Jealousy is deepening; talk about it before it worsens.
Health: Maintain proper posture at work.
Career: Someone will offer help even without you asking.
Wealth: Do not spend money just to keep up; stick to your needs.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gold ingot on the altar to strengthen the wealth energy of the home.
RABBIT
Love: Someone will confess their feelings and use intuition before answering.
Health: Avoid raw or salty food.
Career: A sudden meeting will happen; prepare yourself and your documents.
Wealth: A good day to budget and save.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Carry a gray pouch with rice and coins for protection from financial losses.
DRAGON
Love: An old acquaintance may reconnect; this is a new beginning.
Health: Stay hydrated, especially if the weather is hot.
Career: Your energy is good at work; finish pending tasks.
Wealth: A small lucky earning online or through extra effort will come.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Place a purple charm under the pillow for protection in emotions and dreams.
SNAKE
Love: If you are single, there is a chance you will meet a soulmate-type person.
Health: Eat food rich in calcium for your bones.
Career: You will be entrusted with an important role, do not waste the trust.
Wealth: A return of investment you have long awaited will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet as a protector of income.
HORSE
Love: Do not be afraid to admit your feelings; they may be mutual.
Health: Exercise at least 15 minutes to feel lighter.
Career: A boss-level attention will come because of your project.
Wealth: Avoid spending on vices or temporary pleasures.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold elephant figurine in the working area for wisdom and leadership.
GOAT
Love: If there is resentment, a hug is all it takes.
Health: Drink ginger tea or any herbal tea for a sore throat.
Career: You may need to recheck an old email; there is important info there.
Wealth: You will find an item for sale that fits your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gray stone like smoky quartz for emotional stability.
MONKEY
Love: Your partner has a surprise you did not expect.
Health: Avoid smoking or secondhand smoke.
Career: You will receive feedback that will help your growth; accept it openly.
Wealth: A good day to promote your talents.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Place a purple pouch on the study table for inspiration and wisdom.
ROOSTER
Love: You will hear news about an ex; just let it be.
Health: Reduce sugar intake, especially if there is a family history of diabetes.
Career: There will be success in a group task; you are the key player.
Wealth: Avoid easy money schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gold charm in the wallet to attract good fortune.
DOG
Love: The return of an old friend with hidden feelings will surprise you.
Health: Eat nutritious home-cooked meals.
Career: You will learn new software or a system.
Wealth: A simple side hustle can grow if you give it time.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 3
Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under the bed for longevity and good fortune.
PIG
Love: This is a sweet day; use it to build stronger bonds.
Health: Maintain proper sleep; quality rest equals a better mood.
Career: Perfect timing to start a new project.
Wealth: You will save money thanks to a helpful friend or contact.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a purple cloth under the altar to strengthen spiritual and financial energies.