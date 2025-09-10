SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (11 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Maybe this is the one you have been waiting for to reach out; open your heart.

Health: Be careful with allergies; avoid too much dust around.

Career: The delayed promotion may finally push through; pray for it.

Wealth: A gift or token of appreciation will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin under the working table for quiet success.

OX

Love: The relationship will improve if respect comes first.

Health: Reduce overthinking, as it tires the body.

Career: An agreement will open a new opportunity.

Wealth: A new source of income will come, small but consistent.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Place an amethyst crystal in the working area for spiritual guidance and focus.

TIGER

Love: Jealousy is deepening; talk about it before it worsens.

Health: Maintain proper posture at work.

Career: Someone will offer help even without you asking.

Wealth: Do not spend money just to keep up; stick to your needs.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gold ingot on the altar to strengthen the wealth energy of the home.

RABBIT
Love: Someone will confess their feelings and use intuition before answering.

Health: Avoid raw or salty food.

Career: A sudden meeting will happen; prepare yourself and your documents.

Wealth: A good day to budget and save.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Carry a gray pouch with rice and coins for protection from financial losses.

DRAGON
Love: An old acquaintance may reconnect; this is a new beginning.

Health: Stay hydrated, especially if the weather is hot.

Career: Your energy is good at work; finish pending tasks.

Wealth: A small lucky earning online or through extra effort will come.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Place a purple charm under the pillow for protection in emotions and dreams.

SNAKE

Love: If you are single, there is a chance you will meet a soulmate-type person.

Health: Eat food rich in calcium for your bones.

Career: You will be entrusted with an important role, do not waste the trust.

Wealth: A return of investment you have long awaited will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet as a protector of income.

HORSE

Love: Do not be afraid to admit your feelings; they may be mutual.

Health: Exercise at least 15 minutes to feel lighter.

Career: A boss-level attention will come because of your project.

Wealth: Avoid spending on vices or temporary pleasures.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold elephant figurine in the working area for wisdom and leadership.

GOAT

Love: If there is resentment, a hug is all it takes.

Health: Drink ginger tea or any herbal tea for a sore throat.

Career: You may need to recheck an old email; there is important info there.

Wealth: You will find an item for sale that fits your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gray stone like smoky quartz for emotional stability.

MONKEY

Love: Your partner has a surprise you did not expect.

Health: Avoid smoking or secondhand smoke.

Career: You will receive feedback that will help your growth; accept it openly.

Wealth: A good day to promote your talents.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Place a purple pouch on the study table for inspiration and wisdom.

ROOSTER

Love: You will hear news about an ex; just let it be.

Health: Reduce sugar intake, especially if there is a family history of diabetes.

Career: There will be success in a group task; you are the key player.

Wealth: Avoid easy money schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gold charm in the wallet to attract good fortune.

DOG

Love: The return of an old friend with hidden feelings will surprise you.

Health: Eat nutritious home-cooked meals.

Career: You will learn new software or a system.

Wealth: A simple side hustle can grow if you give it time.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under the bed for longevity and good fortune.

PIG

Love: This is a sweet day; use it to build stronger bonds.

Health: Maintain proper sleep; quality rest equals a better mood.

Career: Perfect timing to start a new project.

Wealth: You will save money thanks to a helpful friend or contact.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a purple cloth under the altar to strengthen spiritual and financial energies.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph