Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Maybe this is the one you have been waiting for to reach out; open your heart.

Health: Be careful with allergies; avoid too much dust around.

Career: The delayed promotion may finally push through; pray for it.

Wealth: A gift or token of appreciation will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin under the working table for quiet success.