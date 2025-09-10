Chiz, contractor quizzed over P30-M campaign fund

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to issue a show-cause order to Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction, asking him to explain his reported P30-million campaign donation to former Senate President Francis Escudero during the 2022 senatorial race.

Comelec chief George Garcia said the move, scheduled for Thursday, could lead to charges under Section 95, which prohibits certain campaign donations.

“We need a clear explanation from Mr. Lubiano to examine the legal implications, whether the donation was given personally or through the corporation,” Garcia explained.

The poll body will wait for Lubiano’s response before asking Escudero to explain why he should not face an election offense for receiving the donation.

Garcia said this step is part of Comelec’s case buildup to determine the validity of any potential defenses.

In a message to reporters, Escudero said he would comply with any orders and welcomed the opportunity to prove he did not violate the law.

“I would also like to thank the Comelec chair for finally affording me the chance to prove this,” he added.