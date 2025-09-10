Charlotte Winter, a rising Gen Z star in business and beauty

“I believe beauty is more than one’s physical appearance, there is more to it than the I am ready for my close-up facial features,” said the 23-year-old entrepreneur. “It’s how you carry yourself, how you treat other people, and how you make them feel. A smart and kind heart will always shine through.”

Her beauty idols are Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero, popularly known as Heart Evangelista; Anne Curtis-Heusaff and Kristine Hermosa-Sotto.

On what she wears, Winter said: “My OOTD depends on the mood and occasion. For casual days, I go for laid-back jeans and tops. But when there are events, I love elegant dresses and figure-flattering pieces. It’s a must that what I wear are comfortable and stylish. I also like chic and feminine styles, flowy dresses. I always subscribe to the simple yet elegant manner of dressing up.” Most of her fashion choices are in the many shades of white and various hues of nude.

The young miss born under the astrological sign of Scorpio shares some of her beauty rituals, “It’s all about balance,” said Winter. “I take care of my body by choosing and eating healthy and nutritious food, keeping myself active, and making time for rest.”

“I follow a consistent routine: for my skin which include cleansing, hydrating and sun protection,” she said. “I am a firm believer that if you take care of your body from the inside and outside, it naturally shows and your skin radiates. Of course, there are products that adds more to your skin’s overall glow and celebrity aura. Pardon me for this may sound like a plug, but that is what Skintessential bring and give.”

Secret no more

What aroused her curiosity and made her wonder, are the many beautiful Thai women, and men, of course, who possess skin that are always photo shoot ready. What Winter did, was fly to Thailand and stay there for three months to uncover why Thai people look like they were born with built-in beauty filters.

She said: “I could not stop asking myself and wondering why on earth do Thai women and men look flawless in the most luminous and beguiling way. I mean, we both live in tropical climates, but there is just something about their skin. During my stay in Thailand, researched, met with beauty experts, studied and eventually, made the discovery and that is what I brought in Manila, easy-peasy and essential products that surely bring result and make you not only feel, but look like a celebrity.”

Winter said: “I am not a fan of quick fixes and promises that do not bring the desired result. Consistency in using the product and the right ingredients can work wonders.

“It’s not magic, it’s discipline,” she added. “The proof of how tasty a pudding is in the eating and with regular use of Skintessential, your skin speaks louder than words.”

On the first day of September, the Skintessential made its presence felt via online selling platforms with three essential products: Tinted Sunscreen, Bleaching Cream and Whitening Lotion.

As expected, Winter’s Skintessential is selling hot and fast because of its quality and the glow that it brings, quite a steal with its reasonable pricing.

Winter concluded: “I am ecstatic that Skintessential has received so much love since our launch. As a young woman entrepreneur, I am filled with a happy kind of pride that this is happening. I am living proof that dreams to come true. You just really need to dare and gamble.”