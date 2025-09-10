Charlie Kirk, Trump ally, shot dead at Utah university

Right-wing activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot dead Wednesday at Utah Valley University in what officials described as a “political assassination,” raising fears of escalating political violence in the U.S.

Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking at a campus event. Video showed him addressing the crowd when a single gunshot rang out. Kirk collapsed in his chair as panic erupted among attendees.

FBI Director Kash Patel said one person is in custody.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” Patel said on social media platform X.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Truth Social.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote.

Trump ordered flags at federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump added.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the killing “a tragic day for our nation” and confirmed it was a political assassination.

“We just need every single person in this country to think about where we are and where we want to be,” Cox said.

Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, described the moment the shooting occurred.

“First question was about religion. He went on for about 15-20 minutes. Second question, interestingly, was about transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, the shot rang out,” Chaffetz said. “As soon as that shot went out, he fell back. Everybody hit the deck... a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running.”

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was influential in rallying young conservative voters and supporting Trump’s political resurgence.

The shooting drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

“Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour,” Vice President JD Vance posted on social media.

Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren called Kirk “visionary.”

Former President Joe Biden wrote on X: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom described the attack as “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” while Vice President Kamala Harris said “political violence has no place in America.”

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt, said she was “horrified” and warned against violence in political disagreements.

“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence,” Giffords said.