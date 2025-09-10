Catch your own ‘buwaya’ like Sen. Imee: 4 crocodile-inspired bags to shop now

Crocodiles and alligators may have prehistoric roots dating back more than 70 million years, yet the two animals are not exactly same.

But in the Philippines, crocodiles or "buwaya" in Tagalog, have a deeper meaning. Beyond the reptile, "buwaya" has long been associated with corruption, greed, and people who hoard power and wealth.

So, when the Senate was swamped with probes into flood control anomalies, all eyes moved to Senator Imee Marcos' desk rather than the session floor. On Tuesday, she arrived carrying a unique small purse designed like a crocodile.

The unusual brown bag caused a stir when Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri paused mid-session to call it out.



“I’d just also like to make special mention of the bag of Senator Imee Marcos,” Zubiri said. “I have never seen such kind of unique bag. It can be focused. Does that have a name?”

Marcos, smiling, simply moved the croc bag to her side. Later on Facebook, she quipped: “Lahat nakaabang kung sino na ang mga bagong pinuno ng mga komite sa Senado ngayong Martes, Setyembre 9, pero agaw eksena talaga masyado ang BB bag na dala ko.”

She even joked that she had “caught a buwaya,” a tongue-in-cheek jab at the corrupt and greedy.

