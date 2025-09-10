Bubble Gang spoofs ‘Flood Control Queen’

Comedy meets controversy as Bubble Gang, the country’s longest-running gag show, teases its newest parody with Michael V. spoofing the so-called “flood control queen.”

The first-look photos were dropped last Friday, complete with a cheeky caption: “May sasabihin pa siya! (She still has something to say!).”

“Abangan ang kanyang hearing ngayong Linggo, Sept. 14, 6:10 p.m. sa #BBLGANG,” the caption added.

The skit is set to air as part of the show’s 30th anniversary season, continuing Bubble Gang’s tradition of poking fun at pop culture and trending personalities.

The spoof comes following the current issue of allegedly anomalous flood control projects involving public officials and contractors of Department of Public Works and Highways, including the Discaya couple.

The probe into the couple began after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto asked on social media if it was true that the separate airings of lifestyle video features of broadcast journalists Korina Sanchez and Julius Babao about the Discayas were allegedly paid with P10 million each.

Later, it has been found out that the Discayas were contractors mainly for the construction of flood control projects, owning nine construction companies, and all nine firms submitted bids for one project, ensuring that whichever company won the bid, the couple benefited.

Among those the Discayas claimed to have given millions to as alleged bribe were actor-politicians Arjo Atayde and Jinggoy Estrada. Atayde and wife, actress Maine Mendoza, have since denied the accusations.

Actress Heart Evangelista’s senator-husband Francis “Chiz” Escudero was removed as Senate president following findings that he accepted a P30-million donation for his past election campaign.