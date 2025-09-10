Bong Go hails Manila Muay Thai Team for bagging medals in Malaysia

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has lauded the Manila Muay Thai Team for bringing home three gold and three silver medals from an international mixed martial arts tournament held in Sandakan, Malaysia.

On Tuesday, 9 September, Go filed Senate Resolution No. 116 to commend and congratulate the seven-man squad, which he said gave pride to the Philippines through their outstanding performance abroad.

“The Manila Muay Thai Team proudly represented the Philippines in the recently concluded international mixed martial arts tournament in Sandakan, Malaysia; the 7-man squad showcased exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship, bringing home a total of three (3) gold medals and three (3) silver medals, thereby bringing honor and recognition to the country,” the resolution read.

The gold medal victories were secured by Edemel Catalan, who won via unanimous decision, Joemar Garcia with a split-decision triumph, and Manuel Christopher delos Reyes, who scored a first-round knockout. Meanwhile, Rene Catalan Jr., Liane Marie Bautista Ardena, and Jerome Balualua each bagged silver medals.

Go said the team’s triumph was not only a personal victory for the athletes but also a source of inspiration and pride for the entire nation. “The achievements of the Manila Muay Thai Team did not only highlight the talent and discipline of Filipino martial artists but also serve as an inspiration to all Filipino athletes and a source of national pride,” the resolution stated.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, has consistently pushed for stronger government support for athletes. He authored and co-sponsored the law creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac, which combines quality secondary education with specialized sports training.

To expand its reach, he filed Senate Bill No. 171, or the National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Act of 2025, which seeks to establish NAS campuses in the Visayas and Mindanao. He has also introduced bills to strengthen support for athletes, including proposals to amend the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, institutionalize the Philippine National Games, and formalize a National Tertiary Games.

Since taking the helm of the Senate Sports Committee in 2019, Go has overseen what he described as a historic era for Philippine athletics, citing the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and two golds at the Paris 2024 Games.

“As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!” he said.