BoC flags 30 Discaya-linked vehicles, finds P71.6-M tax shortfall

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday announced new developments in its investigation of 30 motor vehicles linked to the Discayas, revealing serious irregularities that resulted in a P71.66-million deficit in duties and taxes.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said eight of the vehicles were imported without any corresponding entry, classifying them as smuggled and subject to Warrants of Seizure and Detention. Another seven vehicles, while covered by import entries, lacked Certificates of Payment and showed deficiencies in duties and taxes. These are now under transaction audit by the Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG). Meanwhile, 14 vehicles with filed import entries and Certificates of Payment will also undergo PCAG verification, and one additional vehicle is currently under review.

The investigation identified the ports of entry in Batangas, Cebu, Manila, and the Manila International Container Port. Certain BOC officials and personnel have also been named as persons of interest and are under further scrutiny.

Records showed that duties and taxes assessed and collected for vehicles with filed entries amounted to P33,056,705.45. However, based on discrepancies in declared values and unfiled entries, the total duties and taxes that should have been collected are estimated at P104,716,704.38, leaving a shortfall of P71,659,998.94.