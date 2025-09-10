Blue Ribbon to summon ‘lying’ DPWH exec over budget, flood anomalies — Lacson

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee may summon Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral in its probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Wednesday, accusing her of lying about efforts to manipulate the national budget.

In his radio interview, Lacson revealed that Cabral had privately messaged the staff of Senate President Vicente Sotto III via Viber, inviting him to make early “insertions” into the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP). The invitation, according to Lacson, was rejected by Sotto.

Lacson raised serious concerns about the integrity of the national budgeting process after Cabral lied and tried to deny what she did.

“It's good that the message was captured via screenshot and sent to me. I talked to DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon about it and when he confronted Cabral, she denied it to his face,” Lacson lamented.

“But I have the screenshot and sent it to him and told him, this is the undersecretary that is lying through her teeth,” he added.

Lacson emphasized the gravity of the issue, saying that Cabral’s actions, and her alleged dishonesty, could play a central role in uncovering a broader scheme involving anomalous flood control projects.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which Lacson now chairs, is currently investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation and funding of flood control projects across the country, some of which are suspected to be overpriced or non-existent.

When asked whether Senator Mark Villar, who served as DPWH Secretary from 2016 to 2021, may also be called, Lacson said Villar could voluntarily serve as a resource person to share his knowledge and experience in dealing with DPWH contractors.

“In a way he can become a resource person if he opts to share his personal knowledge or even documents. That would be most welcome to add to the knowledge of the Blue Ribbon Committee,” he pointed out.