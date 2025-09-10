Blazers stun Bulldogs, close run on high note

College of Saint Benilde pulled off another stunning escape, taking down five-peat University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion National University in a gripping five-set showdown, 25-22, 25-22, 27-29, 15-25, 15-12, in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge yesterday at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila.

Just three days after beating defending V-League titlist Far Eastern University, the Blazers once again leaned on the brilliance of reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Rocky Motol and Reymark Betco to claim another giant scalp in the Bulldogs, who played without Buds Buddin, Jade Disquitado, Leo Ordiales and Peng Taguibolos due to national team commitments.

Saint Benilde, already out of semifinal contention, bowed out of the eight-team tournament organized by Sports Vision on a strong and defiant note.

Motol delivered an all-around performance with 21 points built on 18 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while anchoring the floor defense with 32 excellent receptions and six digs. Betco chipped in 18 points as the Blazers ended their campaign with back-to-back wins and a 3-4 record.

NU raced to an early 7-5 lead in the decider, but Saint Benilde responded with a pivotal 4-0 run — highlighted by an off-speed hit from Motol and an ace from team captain John Austero — to grab a 9-7 advantage.