Big heart, bigger cake: Red Ribbon launches 8x12 dedication cakes

Red Ribbon, the beloved bakeshop, is making celebrations sweeter with its largest Dedication Cakes. Designed for fun and colorful gatherings, these cakes offer more than just dessert—they provide a bigger way to celebrate the people you love.

“Big hearts make big moments—when you care big, you celebrate big, with an even bigger cake,” said the company. The 8x12 Dedication Cake is crafted to honor your celebrant in a sweeter, more memorable way. With 18 generous slices, there’s more joy, more smiles, and more love in every bite.

Big in size, big on taste, big on meaning

Red Ribbon’s new 8x12 Dedication Cakes come in a variety of flavors. The Caramel Dedication Cake features fluffy white chiffon, smooth caramel icing, and a decadent caramel filling. Its festive white and caramel braid-style border makes it a showstopper for any celebration.

Other flavors include Chocolate, rich and moist; Mocha, with nostalgic coffee-cream notes; Vanilla Sprinkles, for a fun, milky-vanilla flavor; and Rainbow, layered with vibrant colors and chocolate, perfect for lively parties.

Beyond taste, the cakes are fully customizable. You can add heartfelt messages, names, or even inside jokes, making every cake a personal tribute for the celebrant.

Generous sizes, affordable prices

Starting at Php 695, Red Ribbon’s 8x12 Dedication Cakes deliver both size and value, letting families celebrate big without breaking the bank.

Make your next celebration unforgettable with a Red Ribbon 8x12 Dedication Cake. Visit the nearest Red Ribbon store or order online at order.redribbon.ph to bring sweetness and smiles to your loved ones.