BI deports six Japanese fugitives

Six Japanese nationals identified as members of a crime syndicate have been deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday.

Deportation and Implementation Unit Chief of BI Atty. Alex Arciaga reported the deportation of Hiraki Ishikawa, 46; Tsubasa Amano, 30; Akira Sambonchiku, 26; Naoto Matsumuto, 36; Rintaro Yamane, 28; and Masato Morihiro, 38.

The six Japanese nationals departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 via a Japan Airlines flight.

The six were arrested last May in separate operations in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan and Ermita, Manila. Yamane and Morihiro were nabbed in a condominium unit along Adriatico Street, while the others were found in a residential area in Quirino Highway, Bulacan.

“The group were identified by Japanese authorities to be members of the notorious ‘JP Dragon’ group, wanted in their home country for large-scale fraud,” BI said.

The said syndicate is involved in a range of mostly fraud activities targeting senior citizens in Japan where the individuals impersonate authorities to trick victims into giving large sums of money.

BI added that the syndicate allegedly stole ATM cards as well posing as law enforcers to harass and deceive victims into surrendering their cards and other information.

Arrest warrants were issued against five of the suspects in a summary court in Fukuoka, Japan for theft charges. Meanwhile, Matsumoto was found overstaying in the Philippines.

The names of the six have been placed on the BI blacklist.