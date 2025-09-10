Bersamin shrugs off Rody return plea

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday said he would not comment on a request from former President Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyers to allow him to return to the Philippines.

Bersamin disclosed that the matter falls outside the executive branch’s purview.

“I’m not too sure how to respond to that because that’s outside of our purview,” Bersamin said. “Whatever opinions supposed lawyers have about their respective clients, we leave it to them. We should not be made to react because we do not care about their comments.”

Bersamin also asked a reporter who Nicholas Kaufman was, apparently unfamiliar with Duterte’s chief lawyer at the International Criminal Court.

The ICC recently postponed Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing, which was originally set for 23 September, to assess his fitness to stand trial. Kaufman had told the court that Duterte’s “progressively deteriorating medical situation” was hampering his ability to follow proceedings.

Duterte, who turned 80 on 28 March, was arrested on 11 March and turned over to the ICC. In August, his lawyers sought his interim release to an undisclosed country.

Meanwhile, a source told DAILY TRIBUNE that close allies of Duterte will fly to Tokyo next week to meet with Vice President Sara Duterte in anticipation of the former leader’s possible release.

The source said Kaufman had asked the ICC to allow Duterte to return home “to face any judicial process with dignity” amid his deteriorating health.