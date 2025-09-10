Batangas bettor, Quezon pensioner win PCSO jackpots; agency extends aid to Rizal fire victims, Batangas school

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced two new millionaires after separate Ultra Lotto 6/58 and SuperLotto 6/49 draws produced winners from Batangas and Quezon last month. At the same time, the agency extended medical and relief assistance as part of its continuing charitable programs.

On 22 August 2025, an employee from Batangas became the sole winner of the P386,153,104.80 Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot with a Lucky Pick combination of 01-34-44-27-57-16. The winning ticket, worth P60 for three Lucky Pick plays, was purchased from a lotto outlet along National Road in Barangay Bolbok, Batangas City.

The bettor, who has been playing since 2008, said he plans to put up a small business, secure his children’s future, and support his siblings. His winnings are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Days earlier, on 19 August 2025, a 78-year-old pensioner from Gumaca, Quezon, won the P89,548,070.20 jackpot in the SuperLotto 6/49 draw using a combination based on his children’s birth dates. Relying on his P2,000 monthly Social Security System pension, the father of six said his longtime “alagang numbers” finally paid off.

“Ito ay isang biyaya kaya taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa Diyos at sa PCSO sa pagkakataong ito. Mababago na aming buhay!” he said while claiming his prize at PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

Both winners were reminded that lotto prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office within one year from the draw date or they will be forfeited under Republic Act 1169.

Meanwhile, PCSO continued its charitable initiatives this September. On 8 September 2025, PCSO Director Janet De Leon Mercado led the turnover of medical equipment — including nebulizers, blood pressure apparatus, and oxygen tanks — to Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial National High School in Antipolo City.

“These medical supplies will be a great help in ensuring that the health needs of our students are properly addressed and taken care of,” said Principal Virgilio Ramos during the handover.

Later that day, Mercado also visited the Asia Pacific Nazarene Theological Seminary, where 15 families displaced by a fire in Rowenas Garden, Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal, were temporarily sheltered. The families received ChariTimba food packs in coordination with Barangay Councilor Christian Carlos Cruz.s

The donation drive is part of PCSO’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, which aims to support youth health and communities in need.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday, while SuperLotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Both are broadcast live over IBC-13, PTV4 (D8TV), and the PCSO Games Online Hub Facebook page.