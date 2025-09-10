Baseco Hospital gains YAKAP accreditation

Just three days after opening, the newly inaugurated President Corazon C. Aquino General Hospital or Baseco Hospital has received accreditation from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, or PhilHealth, for a new primary care program.

Hospital officials believe the approval was the fastest in the country.

The accreditation, announced Wednesday, allows the hospital to provide services under PhilHealth’s new “Yaman ng Kalusugan Program para Malayo sa Sakit,” or YAKAP, which expands free primary care for Filipinos. The hospital was inaugurated by Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Friday.

“I am so happy to report that Baseco Hospital’s application for PhilHealth YAKAP Accreditation is now approved,” said Dr. Noemi Lachica Licuanan, the hospital’s director. She said PhilHealth vice president Dr. Bernadette Lico called it the “fastest in accreditation in the Philippines.”

The YAKAP program was launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July. It broadens the coverage of PhilHealth’s “Konsulta” program by shifting the focus from treatment to prevention. The new package includes free access to 75 essential medicines, 20 laboratory tests, and screenings for colorectal, lung, liver and breast cancer.