Baguio to attempt world record for largest crochet mandala

BAGUIO CITY — A Baguio-based artist is aiming to mark her name and the City of Baguio in the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records as she laid out her entry on the carpet at the Atrium of SM City Baguio from 10 to 11 September 2025, starting at 10 AM onwards.

Adelaida de Guia will be featuring her crochet works together with her bid for the world record during her exhibit “Ano Yarn: Guinness World Record Attempt for the Largest Crochet Mandala by an Individual.”

The official measurement for this record attempt is scheduled for 11 September 2025. The initial measurement of her crochet mandala is around 230 inches, which had been displayed in May 2025 at the Rose Bowl Garden of Burnham Park, Baguio City.

Other works of de Guia include dolls in different human and animal forms. She also displays her works on Sundays at Session Rd. and other parks. She said interested buyers can also find her works at their shop in 58 Barangay Maria Basa, Baguio City.

De Guia said she started crocheting at a young age and continues now at 55 years old. She said she is crossing her fingers and hopes to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records, as this is not only for her but an honor she can contribute to the city she loves.