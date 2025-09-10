Armani returns to Rivalta for private farewell

Close friends and family gathered Monday in Rivalta, northern Italy, to bid a private farewell to fashion icon Giorgio Armani, who died Thursday at the age of 91. The ceremony took place at the 14th-century Church of San Martino, near Piacenza, the city where Armani was born and where his parents are buried.

Although the funeral was strictly private, locals lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the hearse. Some threw white rose petals and clapped as it passed. "It is very moving to know that his life, which was so important to everyone, ends here where it all began, in the village he loved so much," said Romina Bozza, 55, a Rivalta resident.

Over the weekend, about 15,000 people paid respects when Armani's coffin was displayed at the Armani group headquarters in Milan. Shops across the city closed Monday afternoon in a show of respect for the designer, whose understated yet impeccably tailored creations were favorites of Hollywood stars.

The surroundings of the Rivalta church were cordoned off to ensure security and privacy. Among the attendees were Pantaleo Dell'Orco, head of men’s designs at the fashion house and someone Armani considered closest to him, and Armani’s nephew, Andrea Camerana. Dell'Orco told Corriere della Sera that the family was "overwhelmed" by the crowds in Milan. "Seeing all these people made us realise how much people loved him," he said.

Armani’s remains are set to be buried in the family chapel in Rivalta, which already holds his mother Maria, father Ugo, and brother Sergio. According to local reports, his body will be cremated and the ashes laid to rest on Wednesday.

Residents of Rivalta reflected on Armani's enduring connection to his hometown. Francesca Piazza, a 26-year-old beautician, said he "never forgot his roots, his village" and that she is "glad that he is resting here in Rivalta, where all his loved ones are."

Armani, born July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, spent most of his career in Milan but remained a regular visitor to Rivalta. The local restaurant Antica Locanda del Falco shared fond memories of Armani dining there over the years, particularly enjoying their tortelli pasta.

Franca Benedetti, 73, recalled meeting Armani several times at the restaurant. "It was always very exciting. He's the great man from Piacenza in the world. It's a source of pride for us," she said.

The intimate farewell marked a return to his roots for one of Italy’s most celebrated fashion legends, closing the chapter where his journey began.