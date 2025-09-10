Arjo's 'Maine' defender

Actress-host Maine Mendoza has spoken up once more, this time through a heartfelt and longer statement posted on Facebook, addressing the allegations against her husband, Quezon City First District Representative Arjo Atayde.

Maine admitted that her initial response to the issue “came across as informal and casual” but explained that she felt the need to be more deliberate after hearing Arjo’s side. “I know it may be wiser to stay silent while the investigation is ongoing, but I cannot let my last tweet be my only statement,” she wrote.

In her post, Maine confronted accusations that she and her husband were benefitting from taxpayers’ money. “Not a single part of our life has been built on taxpayers’ money. Everything we have comes from years of work and savings. We pay our taxes, and we pay them truthfully, because we respect the same system we are accused of betraying,” she emphasized.

She added that both she and Arjo come from financially capable families and said it was unfair to reduce their efforts to a single story of corruption. “Accuse him of other things if you wish, but not of stealing from people, that is one line he has never crossed, and never will.”

Acknowledging the wave of criticisms and online hate she received in the past 48 hours, Maine admitted the comments hurt but stood by her conviction: “I will not allow lies to define who we are.”

She also pointed out how photos and stories online can be taken out of context and twisted into harmful narratives. “Perception is not always reality. The truth always finds its way to light and that’s what we are holding on to.”

Call for accountability and due process

Maine did not deny that corruption in politics exists, saying it is “truly distressing to see people suffer in times of crisis because of corrupt politicians who put self-interest above all else.” But she emphasized that accountability must fall on the guilty, not on the innocent.

“Legal actions will be taken, and Arjo will clear his name by proving his innocence. Let’s allow due process to run its course before we condemn. God knows the truth, and we stand with clean hands.”

The "Maine" truth

She closed her post by reminding the public that there are “three sides to every story: their version, our version, and the truth.” Confident that the truth will eventually come out, Maine expressed faith in her husband’s integrity.

“Arjo has nothing to hide. He has never been guilty of stealing. I’ll end with this, not all politicians are corrupt, some are just convenient targets. The real villains are celebrating quietly in the shadows.”