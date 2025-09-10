Amid rumored basketball player BF

Kathryn Bernardo is loving the “changes” that come with her “evolution.”

At her recent launch as new endorser of hair care label Cream Silk in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City, the actress shared that part of her “transformation” is entering her “fitness era.”

“How I wish I could tell you the perfect formula… But transformation, for me, comes with growth,” she told event host Janeena Chan during the short program.

“I think we all have stories of losses or wins, but evolution comes with change…”

According to the star, “Work-life balance is very, very important. It’s a must.”

“That’s why you don’t see me everywhere. I’m quite busy but I always ask for my days off. It’s very reasonable and it’s a need… to remind myself that yes, I’m a celebrity, but I am also a human being. I have to remind myself to be normal…”

Part of her work-life balance is regularly hitting the gym and nowadays, trying something new such as sports.

“So aside from working out, which is also my rest, I also do strengthening, and then I do a little bit of Pilates also, then I do a little bit of tennis also. Now, I’m starting to run also. All these little things, then see what works for me, what I enjoy the most,” explained Kathryn. “I don’t like routine so it’s always different every day.”

Apart from doing “baby runs,” there were times she just stays at home to recharge mentally, physically and emotionally so she could be ready for another day’s job.

“Whatever it is that makes you relaxed or calm, do it! Have time for it. Don’t take it for granted because self-care and ‘me’ time is not selfish at all. Go for it! Book that Pilates class or whatever it is that you want to do. Spoil yourself because you deserve it!” she urged.

“Hair is a representation, extension of yourself, so might as well make it smooth and healthy, because it reflects how well you take care of your body.”

She admitted that she used to be pressured with society’s expectations. But through the years, she learned to be patient because everything “has its own timing” and will fall into place.

“For me, sometimes, I had to question myself why I had to do this, there’s a lot that I want to do in my life. But whatever you want to achieve, there has no age limit… Sometimes, you’d have to stop questioning yourself. It can happen any day… What’s important is let’s not pressure ourselves so much and maybe, you just enjoy the process. I don’t want to say that this is it. You must continuously choose to evolve…”

According to her, whatever is happening in her life right now, “I just enjoy this process and I always remind myself that I should celebrate this growth.”

“I surround myself with people who would remind me to take things slow and just enjoy the process… So whatever it is that is the evolution in my life now, I wish you all the best. Let’s enjoy this really. We can do this!” she said in Filipino.

Kathryn is rumored to be dating Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala, former point guard of De La Salle University Green Archers. Speculations about them began last year, fueled by reports that they were spotted together at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last July, allegedly for flights going to Australia.

Kathryn announced her separation from love team partner and boyfriend of 11 years, Daniel Padilla, in 30 November 2023. In an interview last year, she said the breakup significantly contributed to her growth as a person.