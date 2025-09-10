Abra keeps solo lead

Abra battered Batangas City, 74-58, to keep its solo top spot in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal.

Dave Ildefonso posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Encho Serrano 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Raven Gonzales 10 points to power the Weavers to their 22nd straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Abra remained in front of fellow North Division powerhouses Nueva Ecija (24-2) and San Juan (23-2), as well as South Division pacesetter Quezon Province (22-4) in the race for playoff berths.

Geo Chiu, the top pick in the recent Philippine Basketball Association Draft, contributed nine points plus seven rebounds for the Weavers, who ruled the boards, 51-35.

Batangas, despite Levi Hernandez’s 22 points and Dawn Ochea’s 12 points plus nine rebounds, skidded to 18-9, but kept the second slot behind Quezon in the South.

A short jumper by Mike Ayonayon gave Abra a 39-18 buffer at halftime, which grew as big as 67-38.