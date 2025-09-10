Aboitiz InfraCapital marks 10th year with people-first programs

As Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) celebrates its 10th anniversary, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group is shifting its spotlight from concrete milestones to the people who helped build them.
The company said its decade-long progress is a testament to the resilience of its workforce, which it now seeks to strengthen further through programs focused on professional growth, health, and wellness.
“Infrastructure can only thrive if the people behind it are strong, supported, and inspired,” AIC president and CEO Cosette Canilao said. “We want to ensure that our team members are not only engaged in their work but also energized, healthy, and empowered to take on each new year with confidence.”
Over the past year, AIC rolled out training and wellness initiatives across its business units as part of the Aboitiz Group’s “Great Transformation” strategy.
AIC’s Leadership and Development Series, launched in 2024, has helped employees hone both strategic and soft skills. During recent planning sessions, team members worked with leaders to strengthen strategic thinking and align goals. Workshops on assertive communication and practical tools for problem-solving also aimed to equip employees with skills to expand their career horizons.
Recognizing the need for balance, the company has put equal emphasis on mental and physical fitness. Webinars such as “Mental Fitness for High Growth Teams” introduced focus and recovery practices, while a “Redefining Nourishment” expo in Makati highlighted science-backed insights on mindful eating.
For physical wellness, employees have joined workout programs, including F45 training near the company’s offices. Business units nationwide also developed their own wellness initiatives: Apo Agua launched yoga sessions, Economic Estates formed a “MovEErs” community with a million-step challenge, and LIMA Water and Apo Agua organized nutrition webinars followed by fruit-sharing activities. In Cebu, Mactan-Cebu International Airport continued its annual fun runs for employees and the community.
AIC said these efforts are part of cultivating a culture where employees feel like partners in building a better future.
“Our efforts to nurture people go beyond traditional perks and programs — they’re about cultivating a genuine sense of partnership within our organization,” said Jing Briones, AIC head of People and Culture.
For Jerv Alcera, learning and development officer, the goal has been to keep sessions meaningful: “This past year, we’ve worked hard to design relevant modules and sessions that are exciting and engaging. Our goal is to make learning practical and meaningful, while also giving people a chance to enjoy the process.”
As AIC moves into its second decade, the company said it remains committed to putting its people at the center of its operations, noting that wellness and continuous learning are the foundation of a sustainable and future-ready organization.