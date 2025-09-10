Aboitiz InfraCapital marks 10th year with people-first programs

As Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) celebrates its 10th anniversary, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group is shifting its spotlight from concrete milestones to the people who helped build them.

The company said its decade-long progress is a testament to the resilience of its workforce, which it now seeks to strengthen further through programs focused on professional growth, health, and wellness.

“Infrastructure can only thrive if the people behind it are strong, supported, and inspired,” AIC president and CEO Cosette Canilao said. “We want to ensure that our team members are not only engaged in their work but also energized, healthy, and empowered to take on each new year with confidence.”

Over the past year, AIC rolled out training and wellness initiatives across its business units as part of the Aboitiz Group’s “Great Transformation” strategy.