Year-old wall fails; Dizon dismayed

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon was visibly dismayed after discovering that a flood control project in Barangay Tagumpay, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro was crumbling barely a year after it was completed.

The inspection came on orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who directed Dizon to look into so-called ghost projects and substandard flood control structures.

“Clearly, this isn’t a ghost project. It exists. But what I saw right away were major problems—not just in construction, but in the entire process. This points to deeper structural and systemic issues inside the DPWH,” Dizon said during the inspection joined by Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor.

Instead of the 12-meter depth specified in the plan, the structure was only three meters deep.

Dizon ordered the construction halted pending a full review, stressing that government funds should not be wasted. He also summoned the former regional director involved in the project to explain.

“Everyone responsible here will be held accountable. That’s the President’s order—those who need to be punished must face the consequences,” Dizon said.

Dolor also flagged irregularities in the project, pointing out that the 1.5-kilometer flood wall was chopped into seven separate contracts awarded in five phases.

“This could have been bidded out as one project. Same contractor, same bidding date, same award date, same notice to proceed. Why chop it up?” Dolor asked.

The contractors involved were St. Timothy Construction Corp., Elite General Contractor and Development Corp., and Sunwest Construction and Development Corp.

“This is outrageous, a blatant violation of contract terms. Our people suffer from constant flooding, and yet the very project meant to protect them is failing,” Dizon said.