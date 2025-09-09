Xi Jinping announces stronger ties with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that China is prepared to deepen strategic communication with North Korea.

According to a Reuters report, Xi expressed these sentiments in a congratulatory message marking the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding, as reported by Chinese state media.

In his letter, Xi emphasized the importance of “successfully protecting, strengthening and developing relations between China and the DPRK,” referring to Kim’s visit to Beijing on 3 September and his attendance at a military parade and multilateral event that included Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders said their commitment to their countries’ friendship will stay strong “no matter how the international situation changes.”

Their last meeting was during Xi's visit in North Korea in 2019.

China recently welcomed world leaders to Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.