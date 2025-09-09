Wanted: Big men

There’s a huge “wanted” sign hanging on the door of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Gilas Pilipinas coach Norman Black yesterday reiterated his need for quality big men who will man the shaded lanes when they see action in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

Black had already formed the core of the team that will be tasked to shoot for the country’s 20th gold medal in the prestigious biennial meet in Bangkok from 9 to 20 December.

Japan-based stalwarts Ray Parks and Matthew Wright have already issued their respective commitments as well as Abra Weavers stars Jason Brickman and Dave Ildefonso.

Filipino-American Remy Martin also made himself available together with collegiate player Veejay Pre, who will sit out the coming Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) to serve his one-year residency for University of the Philippines.

Reinforcing the squad are Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, who were given the green light to suit up as the organizers imposed a “passport-only” eligibility rule.

But Black said the squad is far from complete.

“I’m hoping they’ll be big men,” said Black during the weekly session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“If you look at the lineup that I have right now, most of them are guards. The only real big I have is Ange Kouame then, of course, Brownlee can play big but I prefer him to play a small forward position.”

Black admitted that enlisting a big man is not easy.

The UAAP, which has a surplus of quality talents, is having a hard time lending its players due to the conflict of schedule. The new season of the country’s premier collegiate league will open on 19 September and will last until early December.

Sideliners claim that the UAAP is still exploring the possibility of abbreviating its season so that it will finish around November, giving its players a chance to play for Gilas Pilipinas — both men and women. No word yet from the league but adjusting its schedule isn’t easy since the country will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship from 12 to 28 and its organizers already booked most of the playing venues in Metro Manila.

Among the UAAP players Black is reportedly eyeing are Mason Amos and Mike Phillips of De La Salle University, and Harold Alarcon and Gani Stevens of the Fighting Maroons.

Amos could provide a lot of help as he is known to be a sweet-shooting slotman at 6-foot-7 while Phillips is a do-it-all forward who can provide extra ceiling due to his 6-foot-8 frame. Although Alarcon is just 6-foot-1, Black is said to be looking to tap him to serve as defense stopper together with the 6-foot-7 bruiser Gani Stevens.

Black can also check the availability of 6-foot-10 Geo Chiu, who also plays for Abra but was just taken by Terrafirma as the top overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association Annual Rookie Draft last Sunday.

“There are a lot of good men out there in the Philippines who can join the team, but we’re still trying to get permission for them to play. That’s what we’re trying to do right now,” said Black, who enlisted Goldwin Monteverde of UP and Sandy Arespacochaga of Ateneo de Manila University as assistant coaches.

“Our biggest problem has been recruitment. A lot of the other stakeholders, as far as basketball is concerned, also have their leagues at the same time that the SEA Games is taking place so it’s been very difficult and challenging to be able to get some guys released to the team.”

“A lot of young players, in particular, have committed to play but at the same time, they still have to seek permission from their mother teams to be able to join us. So we’re in the process of trying to get that done right now.”

SBP executive director Erika Dy admitted that 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown is also being strongly considered after publicly expressing his desire to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the international arena.

They, however, have yet to get a definite answer due to his commitment with his international squad, Macau Black Bears, in the East Asia Super League.

“I think Coach Norman has been in touch with him but as of now, there isn’t a commitment yet because of scheduling issues,” Dy said.

“We still have to wait.”