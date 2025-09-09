Villanueva, Estrada tagged in alleged 30% kickback scheme

Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada were the latest lawmakers to be tagged in the purported anomalies in the flood control projects, allegedly receiving at least 30 percent kickback.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Brice Hernandez told the House committee on infrastructure on Tuesday that Villanueva and Estrada had several flood control projects in Bulacan in 2023 and 2025, amounting to P600 million and P350 million, respectively.

"Senator Jinggoy has allocated P355 million this year for several projects in Bulacan. As per my boss, the commitment [SOP] is 30 percent,” Hernandez said in Filipino, referring to ex-DPWH Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara.

“In 2023, Senator Joel Villanueva released P600 million. The SOP is also 30 percent,” he added.

SOP refers to a cut or commission given to the “proponents” for every project.

Villanueva had eight flood mitigation projects totalling P600 million in Balagtas and Bocaue, Bulacan, while Estrada has seven similar projects in Malolos, Hagonoy, and Calumpit.

The Commission on Audit launched a fraud audit in Bulacan following a series of inspections by President Marcos Jr., wherein he discovered the botched flood control projects, such as the P96.4-million flood control project in Calumpit, and the P55-million reinforced concrete wall project in Baliuag, found to be “ghost” or non-existent.

Bulacan is being tagged as the “most notorious” in the alleged corruption scheme in the flood control, having recorded the most projects from July 2022 to May 2025, with 668. The province received the lion’s share of P98 billion in flood control funds allocated for Central Luzon, with a whopping P44 billion.

In a Senate hearing in August, former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan admitted in that there are indeed “ghost” flood control projects in the towns of Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy in Bulacan.

Villanueva earlier denied intervening in any flood control projects in his bailiwick, Bulacan, amid reports linking him as one of the biggest beneficiaries of billions worth of alleged insertions in this year’s budget to bankroll infrastructure projects.

According to Hernandez, once the budget for the flood control projects is reflected in the General Appropriations Act and is released, Alcantara will personally deliver the SOP to the proponents.

This also applied to Villanueva and Estrada, with the former’s cut being delivered directly to his residence in Bocaue.

Hernandez said Alcantara is the “chief implementor,” who directly coordinates with politicians and personally delivers their kickbacks, with Alcantara getting a 3 percent commission for every project.

Alcantara, however, refuted Hernandez’s allegations that he personally delivers the SOP to politicians. He also denied that Villanueva had flood control projects in Bulacan.

Villanueva has maintained that he never had a transaction with Alcantara despite photos and videos circulating online showing them together in various events.

During the hearing, a Viber exchange between Villanueva and Alcantara was presented along with a group photo of the senator with DPWH-Bulacan district engineers, including Alcantara and Hernandez.

Also presented were photos of Estrada with Alcantara during private events, as well as a pile of cash housed by DPWH-Bulacan district engineers for “proponents” of the flood control projects in the province.

Earlier in the hearing, before he made the allegations against the two senators, Hernandez sought the committee’s assurance not to send him back to the Senate, where he had been detained for contempt, citing concerns for his security.

Panel lead chairperson Terry Ridon said the committee will coordinate with the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to ensure that Hernandez remains in the House “for as long as needed.”