Vico slams Discayas for allegedly lying under oath on flood control earnings

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday accused contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya of lying under oath when they claimed to earn only 2 to 3 percent from government flood control projects.

"Isang very glaring na kasinungalingan ay yung [Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing] kahapon, sa sworn statement nila ay 2-3 percent lang daw ang kinikita nila sa bawat kontrata," Sotto told lawmakers during the House Committee on Public Works and Highways hearing.

"Even if you are not an expert in construction or engineering, it’s obvious that this is a lie. Sometimes they even claim they are losing money. How kind of them to take government contracts just to lose money," he added.

Sotto alleged that at least nine companies allegedly owned by the Discayas and their dummies have secured contracts worth at least P100 billion from the government.

"Katunayan flood control projects palang ito, hindi bababa sa P100 billion ang total contracts po nila sa ating pamahalaan," he said.

The mayor criticized the Discayas’ lavish lifestyle, which he said contradicted their declared income based on the 2–3 percent earnings per project.

"No sane business person would do that. If we look logically, 2–3 percent of even P100 billion is only P2 billion or P3 billion. Yet they flaunted assets reportedly in the 11-digit range. That’s at least P10 billion," Sotto said.

"How you afford that if you only earn 2–3 percent? Buti nalang po ang isda ay nahuhuli sa sariling bibig. Buti nalang po ganon sila magsalita in public at nalalaman natin ang mga katotohanan," he added.

Sotto also accused the Discayas of confusing the public with false testimonies.

"Hindi lang sila basta naglalaglagan, gusto nila magulo ang kwento. Gusto nila lituhin tayo. Gusto nila na hindi na natin malalaman kung ano ang totoo at eventually mawawala nalang na parang bula," he said.

He challenged the couple to present evidence when linking individuals to the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

"Magbabanggit nalang ng kung ano na wala naman silang pruweba o ebidensya. Sa mga pangalan na nabanggit nya kahapon, naniniwala ako yung iba dun totoo. But they have to present evidence of course. And I think we have to be careful because in my experience with them these are the people who are capable of lying," Sotto said.

DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from Curlee Discaya and will report his response once available.