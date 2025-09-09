UP student’s SolAsin wins 20th James Dyson Award

University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman student John Carlo Luna Reyes has been named the Philippine national winner of the 20th James Dyson Award for SolAsin, a compact, solar-powered salt-farming unit designed to revive coastal livelihoods and reduce the country’s reliance on imported salt.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Reyes explained what sets SolAsin apart:

“Conventional salt farms usually require a lot of land and a big start-up investment. They are usually built on land that can be landscaped into solar evaporation ponds. But with SolAsin, what we’re doing is bringing salt farming to the shoreline. It’s low-cost, compact, and most of all, it can produce flaky salt — something other salt farms cannot make,” he said.

“Flaky salt is profitable for our coastal communities. So we are empowering them to become independent. When they start using salt as their livelihood, they gain control and no longer need to leave their homes to work for others.”

Reviving a lost industry

The Philippines currently imports 93 percent of its salt needs despite the passage of the Salt Industry Development Law. The industry, once a vital livelihood for thousands of coastal families, has been eroded by climate change, reclamation projects, urbanization, and lack of government support.

Inspired by his hometown of Pangasinan – which directly translates to “a place where salt is made” – Reyes developed SolAsin to offer a more resilient and profitable way to produce salt. Unlike traditional salt beds that require hectares of land, SolAsin only needs filtered seawater, sunlight, and occasional remixing to generate flaky salt.

Reyes emphasized that regulatory and environmental compliance guided his work.

“I consulted with agencies – BFAR, environmental bureaus – just to check if this idea could be applied along the shoreline. The feedback I got was that yes, as long as it’s eco-friendly and it doesn’t emit carbon. That’s why SolAsin is based purely on solar evaporation.”

Business Potential

The high-value flaky salt produced through SolAsin can be marketed to hotels, restaurants, and even tourists, creating localized micro-industries. Reyes received P361,300 in prize money from the Dyson Award, which he plans to invest in refining prototypes, improving material durability, and preparing for potential mass production.

“We need to conduct more tests to make the flaky salt product consistent. Right now, different types of salt are still produced depending on the weather. I’m developing it further so it can be mass manufactured,” Reyes said.

“And of course, if I get the chance to collaborate with organizations and implement SolAsin, we can provide it to coastal communities – or sell it at an affordable price – so that they can gain independence, not from handouts, but from something they themselves can make profitable.”

Recognition and next steps

Judges praised SolAsin for its simplicity, scalability, and strong community focus. Dr. Jaine Cadoc-Reyes, a national judge and professor at UP Los Baños, described it as “a brilliant example of how design can empower communities and revive local industries.”

SolAsin now advances to the international stage of the James Dyson Award, where it will compete alongside other Philippine entries – ChillWise, a cooling system made from agro-waste, and Lambooply, a bamboo-based engineered material – for a chance to win P2.16 million.

For Reyes, the recognition is not just personal. “This award gives me the opportunity to further develop the project so it can truly uplift local salt farmers. I hope this inspires more young Filipino designers to look to our own communities and industries for solutions that can create lasting change.”