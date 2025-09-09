Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren veteran named new Stella McCartney CEO

Stella McCartney has appointed Tom Mendenhall as chief executive officer of her label. The Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Gucci veteran succeeds Amandine Ohayon who exited her post after two years.

“He shares my vision for the brand and the ethical values that are part of our DNA. His extensive experience in all aspects of luxury fashion will be invaluable,” McCartney said.

Mendenhall has served as the president of the Polo and Double RL brand at Ralph Lauren, previously holding the position of chief operating officer at Tom Ford, and also worked as global merchandising director at Gucci and senior vice president at Abercrombie & Fitch.