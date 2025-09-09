'The Voice Kids' will be back starting 14 Sept

The Voice Kids is all set on 14 September on GMA Network.

Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, The Voice Kids banners an all-star coaching lineup ready to inspire the next generation of young artists: Julie Anne San Jose, Billy Crawford, Zack Tabudlo and twins Miguel and Paolo Benjamin Guico of Ben & Ben.

“I wasn’t really prepared. There’s an overwhelming feeling coming into the studio for the first time. You can’t really prepare for things like this, especially if you never really expected it," Tabudlo said.

“Humingi rin kami ng advice kung paano ba pag ganito ang situation, paano mo sasabihin, what are the right words to use. But as long as the intention ay maibahagi yung mas makakabuti sa buhay nila, kahit papaano ay lumalabas yung mga tamang salita (We also asked for advice on what to do in this situation, how to say it, what are the right words to use. But as long as the intention is to share what is best for their lives, somehow the right words will come out),” the twins said.

Each team promises its own distinct flavor: Julesquad with coach Julie, Team Bilib with coach Billy, Project Z with coach Zack, and Benkada with coaches Paolo and Miguel.