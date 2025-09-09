TECO underscores internship aspect of Pinoy students’ Taiwan stay

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) clarified that the program involving Filipino high school students in Taichung is primarily educational in nature, amid concerns raised on language barriers and grade repetition.

In DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW on 2 September, Maryknoll missionary priest Fr. Joy Tajonera said around 100 Filipino students had to repeat Grades 10 to 12 upon arriving in Taiwan. He added that they alternated between three months of school and three months of factory work.

Fr. Tajonera also raised concerns about the use of Mandarin as a medium of instruction, where students allegedly learn the language while repeating subjects.

In a statement to this paper, TECO said the study-work program is “an education program, not an employment scheme,” adding that it is a training program comparable to internships in technical-vocational schools.

On grade repetition, TECO clarified that the program follows a “3+4” framework, which means three years of vocational senior high school and four years of technical university.

“Therefore, all participants must begin from the first year of senior high school at age 18 or older, as this is part of the integrated vocational education framework.”

It added that those who do not prefer to begin from Grade 10 have the option to apply for a “four-year Industry-Academia Collaboration Bachelor’s Program,” available to senior high school graduates who meet the required Mandarin proficiency.

On the language barrier, TECO noted that students are not admitted without prior training in Mandarin.

The office said admission standards have since been tightened, with oral interviews added to the screening process this year. Some applicants were denied admission due to a lack of proficiency.

Starting next year, only those who achieve Level A1 or above in the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language or pass the written exams will be accepted.

TECO added that the program also offers scholarships that cover nearly all tuition and other fees.

“This support underscores the educational, rather than economic, nature of the program.”

The Department of Migrant Workers, (DMW) for its part, said those under the program do not fall under its mandate.

“DMW processes and deploys only OFWs. If on a student visa, they are not under the coverage of DMW.”