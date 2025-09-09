TECO clarifies study-work program for Filipinos

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) clarified that the program involving Filipino high school students in Taichung is primarily educational in nature, amid concerns raised on language barriers and grade repetition.

In DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW on 2 September, Maryknoll Missionary Priest Fr. Joy Tajonera said that around a hundred Filipino students had to repeat Grades 10 to 12 upon arriving in Taiwan. He added that they alternated between months of school and factory work.

Fr. Joy also raised concerns about the use of Mandarin as a medium of instruction, noting that students allegedly learned the language as they repeated their subjects.

In a statement to DAILY TRIBUNE, TECO said the study-work program is “an education program, not an employment scheme,” adding that it is a training program comparable to internships in technical-vocational schools.

On grade repetition, TECO explained that the program follows a “3+4” framework, which consists of three years of vocational senior high school and four years of technical university.

“Therefore, all participants must begin from the first year of senior high school at age 18 or older, as this is part of the integrated vocational education framework,” it said.

TECO added that those who prefer not to begin from Grade 10 may instead apply for a “four-year Industry-Academia Collaboration Bachelor’s Program,” which is open to senior high school graduates who meet the required Mandarin proficiency.

On the issue of language barriers, TECO stressed that students are not admitted without prior training in Mandarin.

The office said admission standards have since been tightened, with oral interviews added to the screening process this year, resulting in some applicants being denied admission due to lack of proficiency.

Starting next year, only those who achieve Level A1 or higher in the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language, or pass the written exams, will be accepted.

TECO also said the program offers scholarships that cover nearly all tuition fees.

“This support underscored the educational, rather than economic, nature of the program,” it added.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), for its part, said those under the program do not fall under its mandate.

“DMW processes and deploys only OFWs. If student visa, they are not under the coverage of DMW,” the agency said.