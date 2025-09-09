Supporting MSMEs: Tindahan ni Tarsee is back for Christmas

From handmade crafts to culinary treasures, Tindahan ni Tarsee is a celebration of Filipino resilience.

In today’s episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Spotlight, it was announced that the Christmas bazaar Tindahan ni Tarsee will return this year for the fourth consecutive time.

Executive Director for Events and Promotions and host Chingkee Mangcucang shared the history of this annual event. In 2018, DAILY TRIBUNE became the first media outlet in the Philippines to partner with the United Nations to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), paving the way to champion micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

During the pandemic, when consumers shifted to online markets, a microsite on the DAILY TRIBUNE website was launched, redirecting users to a list of registered merchants. In 2022, as the world transitioned into the “new normal,” Tindahan ni Tarsee was officially born.

The name Tarsee, derived from the tarsier (an animal endemic to Bohol), symbolizes the company’s brand. While many believe that print is endangered, DAILY TRIBUNE continues to prove that print is here to stay.

From Ayala Malls to Festival Mall as previous venues, Tindahan ni Tarsee has supported local products such as Filipino kakanin, native furniture like wooden wall clocks, national costumes and garments, locally made kitchenware, and handcrafted wallets from Marikina—perfect for Christmas presents.

This year, Tindahan ni Tarsee is set on 5 to 7 December at Festival Mall. The event will also feature the Asian Innovation Forum during its opening program, offering practical financial advice, including tips on how to borrow money for investment, from various financial institutions.