Stash bust

As Philippine authorities try to find the conspirators in the theft of multi-billions of pesos in public funds intended for flood control infrastructure, in other countries small-time thieves have been caught and charged.

Police in Glendale, California, USA arrested two people who allegedly took $60,000 in cash and gift checks from a wedding reception on 31 August.

Armean Shirehjini, who was caught on camera taking the box containing the money gifts for the newlyweds while pretending to be a guest, was arrested at his home in Sherman Oaks on 4 September, ABC News reports.

The suspect’s accomplice, Andranik Avetisyan, was also arrested at his home where police recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to their victims.

Meanwhile, three people who stole high-end sneakers from the home of a drug suspect in East Orange, New Jersey in January 2023 were charged on 28 August by local prosecutors.

Suspended from duty were county police officers Jimmy Rodriguez, 39; Fabian Caicedo, 45; and Erik Udvarhely, 44, New York Daily News reports.

The three cops raided Kirk Mansook’s apartment and took him to the precinct for booking. When Mansook returned home, his shoes were missing and surveillance videos showed the officers putting the sneakers inside a plastic bag and taking them to their vehicles.

In Australia, a toy thief was charged after South Australian police raided his home in Royal Park and arrested him on 30 August.

Overwhelming evidence was found in the 41-year-old man’s house: 250,000 Australian dollars worth of toys stolen from department stores in Adelaide, BBC reports.

The stash consisted of about 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened Lego boxes, soft toys, water guns, and toy trucks with brands such as Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine, according to BBC.

“Extra officers were called in to help remove the loot, which filled three trucks,” BBC said.