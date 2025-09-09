Sony empowers online storytellers at Creator’s Fest 2025

Sony Philippines gathered aspiring online storytellers at Sony Creator’s Fest 2025 on 6 September, a day-long celebration of connection, collaboration, and creativity held in Makati.

The program opened with a keynote from Mr. Shuhei Sugihara, Sony Philippines’ President & Managing Director, who shared Sony’s vision of “continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin”, Japanese words meaning “emotion and reliability.” Mr. Kentaro Imamura, Sony Philippines’ Marketing Director, also gave a brand talk highlighting how Sony cameras are designed to push creative boundaries, offering creators both freedom and precision in their craft.

Hosted by Doreen Suaybaguio, one of the festival’s highlights was a panel discussion featuring some of the country’s top content creators: Erwan Heussaff, Janina Manipol, Miki Labarda, Abi Marquez, Wil Dasovich, and Hannah Pangilinan.

When asked by an audience member why they chose Sony, the influencers cited features such as excellent low-light performance and user-friendliness. Hannah Pangilinan, however, kept it simple: “If you’re a content creator, why not Sony?”

The panel also shared the creative principles that guide their work. For Erwan, it’s all about having a clear value system. “Living the way you talk,” he said. Hannah agreed, adding that her content is faith-driven: “I’m making content for an audience of one, and that’s my God. It doesn’t matter how many likes or what the comments say. Whether your audience is your faith or yourself, you need to know who you are trying to impress so you don’t get lost.”

Abi emphasized her passion for “sharing recipes to Filipinos and other countries,” stressing that what matters most is whether the audience finds value in the video. Wil echoed this with a reminder to create content driven by passion: “If you don’t absolutely love what you’re doing, you’ll burn out. Money won’t keep you going in this industry.”

With Sony as their partner, all the creators agreed that the brand has made their journey easier one frame at a time, thanks to its beginner-friendly technology.

After the panel, attendees explored four experiential zones designed as interactive playgrounds powered by Sony’s imaging innovations. The FX2 camera served as the hero model, letting creators capture cinematic-quality content across travel, lifestyle, food, and vlogging environments.

In the Cinevlog Zone, cinematic storyteller Miki Labarda guided participants in experimenting with framing, motion, and narrative flow to transform simple clips into mini-films.

At the Travel Zone, commercial director and travel creator Kyrke Jaleco demonstrated how Sony’s lightweight systems make adventure content both immersive and authentic.

The Food Zone engaged participants in a garnish-your-own mocktail activity while teaching techniques for capturing vibrant food and beverage shots.

Meanwhile, in the Lifestyle Zone, commercial director Miguel Sotto showed how Sony cameras adapt seamlessly to personal branding and authentic everyday storytelling.

To cap off the event, participants were recognized through the Best Zone Content Awards and raffle draws. Winners took home exclusive Sony merchandise, while bigger prizes including a Sony Alpha 7C II with 28–60 mm zoom lens and a Sony ZV-E10 II with SELP 15–50 mm power lens will be awarded after the submission deadline. The contests underscored Sony’s belief that creativity thrives in community where collaboration, shared experiences, and collective inspiration bring out the best in every creator.