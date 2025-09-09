SM City East Ortigas opens East Wing: Food, art, and fun in one hub

Foodies can enjoy a “passport of flavors” from around the world, including Paris Baguette pastries from South Korea, Hoshino Coffee’s Japanese soufflé pancakes, Taiwan’s iconic Dan Zai noodles at Du Hsiao Yueh, Neapolitan pizza from Rossopomodoro, and Black Angus steak from Yappari Steak of Okinawa. Local favorites like BEBANG’s Halo-Halo, Sumo Niku, Mesa, and Potato Corner round out the diverse offerings.

For those who want to mix dining with play, the East Wing Foodcourt + Game Park features billiards, darts, and karaoke. Visitors can enjoy meals from Thaiwadee, Buchiton, Seoul Yummy, and other food court staples before unwinding with games in the park.

According to SM City East Ortigas, the East Wing is designed as a space for making memories across passions. “Coffee runs, mural selfies, barkada hotpot nights, or game-time showdowns—it’s the kind of place that adapts to your vibe,” the mall said. With EYO around, the East Wing aims to become the go-to hub for groups seeking food, fun, and creativity.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the murals, discover new culinary favorites, and enjoy interactive games, making every trip to the East Wing a unique experience.