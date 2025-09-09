Senate allows Hernandez to appear in House despite contempt

Newly installed Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has authorized the temporary appearance of Brice Hernandez, former Assistant District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bulacan, before the House of Representatives, despite his current contempt citation by the Senate.

Hernandez was cited in contempt during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, which focused on alleged irregularities in flood-control projects and related infrastructure concerns.

The committee had ordered his detention following perceived evasiveness and failure to satisfactorily answer questions from senators.

However, citing inter-parliamentary courtesy, the Senate leadership approved the House's formal request to allow Hernandez’s presence at a separate inquiry on Tuesday.

Security arrangements for Hernandez’s transfer were closely coordinated between the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and their counterparts in the House to ensure his secure and prompt return.

Sotto emphasized that the authorization was strictly temporary. Hernandez is required to return to the Senate premises immediately after he attends the House proceedings.