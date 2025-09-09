Rumblings in the House? Tiangco hints leadership shakeup

Efforts to plot a coup against Speaker Martin Romualdez are gaining traction as early as last week, according to independent lawmaker Toby Tiangco, who is critical of the House chief.

Tiangco, however, said lawmakers supportive of the move are reluctant to act, citing fears that they may fall short of the majority backing.

"Even last week, they always asked me, 'What will happen? Our reputation [and] Congress is badly tarnished’,” Tiangco said in an interview. “Several lawmakers are starting to realize that the public is furious with us.”

The talks of a possible shakeup came on the heels of Senate upheaval.

Tiangco narrated that the plan to unseat Romualdez gained traction after lawmakers learned that Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez, also an independent, accepted his proposal to vie for the speakership.

Both Tiangco and Benitez were rumored contenders of Romualdez for the House’s top post in the present Congress. Their bids, however, did not materialize due to an alleged lack of majority support.

With the revived issue on the 2025 budget and the growing controversy involving the flood control projects, in which the Speaker was accused of involvement, comes the need to “overhaul” the House leadership, including the deputies and committee chairmanships, according to Tiangco.

Majority behind Romualdez

In a separate interview, House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Adiong refuted the allegation of a brewing leadership change in the House, saying that support of the nearly 300 lawmakers who signed the manifesto of support for Romualdez remains “very solid.” The backing of party leaders is also “intact.”

“It’s easy to say that, but remember, we are 300 plus. Anybody can aim for the speaker[ship], but the question is […] can you actually muster support […] to replace the current speaker?” Adiong questioned.

Romualdez was reelected as speaker of the present Congress after running unopposed. Tiangco and Benitez, as well as another independent solon and reported contender, Cebu Rep. Duke Frasco, abstained from voting, citing frustrations from Romualdez’s leadership.

Sandro over GMA for Speaker?

According to Tiangco, Romualdez is willing to step down “to give way to someone he's comfortable with.”

The Navotas lawmaker bared that he has been convincing Majority Leader Sandro Marcos to grab the House’s top post, but the latter is not receptive to the proposal.

Romualdez is a cousin of President Marcos Jr. and the uncle of Rep. Marcos.

“Perhaps in the beginning, it won't look good, but knowing Sandro, he would be able to prove that he can lead the House properly,” Tiangco narrated.

Tiangco said former president, now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, is not the best choice to replace Romualdez, considering that she is an ally of the House chief.

“If you want reform, you must get someone who did not support the leadership. That’s very clear,” he stressed.

Arroyo is a stalwart of Lakas-CMD, the largest party in the House, headed by Romualdez.

To recall, Arroyo served as the senior deputy of Romualdez in the previous Congress but was demoted following an alleged coup plot against the speaker.

But despite the bitter past, Arroyo had openly declared support for Romualdez’s continued leadership.