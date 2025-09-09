RLC expands Mindanao footprint with Davao Tower

Robinsons Land Corp​. (RLC) is ​eyeing to raise the bar for office developments in Davao City with plans to build a nine-storey tower along JP Laurel Street—its latest move to ​e​xpand its presence in the growing Mindanao market.

The Gokongwei-led developer said in a stock exchange report on Tuesday that the project, slated for completion in the first half of 2027, will feature a modern façade, premium lobby, and efficient vertical transport system to ensure smooth access across floors.

The building is also designed for green certification, underscoring RLC’s focus on integrating sustainability into its developments.

“This landmark development will rise on a portion of property acquired from Great Earth Marketing & Development Corp.,” the company said.

Aside from offering businesses a premium address in Davao’s main commercial district, RLC said the project will add to its Mindanao portfolio of eight shopping malls, three GoHotels, one Grand Summit Hotel, and two office buildings.