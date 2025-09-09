Rhett Eala to headline 14th Red Charity Gala 2025

The stage is all set for a glamorous night of fashion for a cause as Red Charity Gala, touted to be the biggest fashion and charity gala in the country, holds its 14th run, with top Filipino designer Rhett Eala as this year’s featured designer. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Peninsula Manila on 4 October.

Launched in 2009, the Red Charity Gala was organized by philanthropists Tessa Prieto and Kaye Tinga to benefit the Assumption HS 81 Foundation, Hope for Lupus Foundation and the Philippine Red Cross.

Over the years, the prestigious fashion and charity gala has been a platform to showcase the works of renowned local fashion designers including Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, Chito Vijandre, Joey Samson, Rajo Laurel, Ivarluski Aseron and Lulu Tan-Gan.

This year, the spotlight is on Eala who expressed his gratitude upon finding out he will headline the show.

“It felt like an out-of-body experience when I was first told about being the Red Charity designer for this year. I feel excited now because I haven’t done a solo show in many years, perhaps even decades,” he stated.

Eala is best-known for ready-to-wear rooted in refined construction, feminine lines and fabric-forward design. Over a career spanning 35 years, he has developed a recognizable language that pairs practicality with polish.

He brings this distinct ready-to-wear sensibility to the gala. His work is defined by beauty made wearable, a modern minimalism shaped by refined silhouettes and a practical elegance that resonates in real life. For this solo presentation, he draws on 35 years of design, weaving an autobiographical thread through new looks and reimagined signatures.

The Red Charity Gala has, year after year, championed Filipino creativity on a philanthropic platform. This year, Eala’s vision adds a new chapter to that story, balancing restraint and radiance in a collection designed to be as memorable as it is wearable.