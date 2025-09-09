PUSO ng NAIA protests mega-hike, privatization plans at ADB

Members of Pagkakaisa ng Users, Stakeholders, at Obrero ng NAIA (PUSO ng NAIA) marched to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in protest against the alleged pending mega-hike of fees and charges at NAIA and its privatization under San Miguel Corporation. The group also criticized ADB for recommending that consumers and aviation stakeholders shoulder the costs of NAIA development instead of the private partner under the public-private partnership program. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











