Powerhouse

Both Espina and Bitagcol represent the new wave of Filipino talents of tomorrow.
Arao Designer Series.
Last weekend, 5 to 6 September, Philippine fashion retail was the vibe at Hong Kong’s renowned luxe setting — the Upper House in Admiralty.

Fine jewelry HK pearl brand Arao (Filipino roots) presented its first designer series pop-up, featuring two of the currently celebrated designers of the country — fashion icon Jo Ann Bitagcol and Jor-el Espina.

Distinct contemporary designs reigned in “Asia’s World City” — from nostalgic photographs of Philippine life printed on luxurious fabric, to highly-artisanal and couture-like crafted one-offs.

Both Espina and Bitagcol represent the new wave of Filipino talents of tomorrow. Arao’s fine jewelry includes modern, practical and stylish pearl pieces for everyday wear.

Pinoy power was felt with the all-out support to this style-setting event attended by representatives from the diplomatic community, expats, private sector, the fashion set and Vogue HK.

Even visiting Manila design and style personalities dropped by for a look. They came to check out the wide range of coveted pieces and met face-to-face with Espina.

The highly-successful, two-day fashion activity ended on a high. Future plans for another Arao designer series has been set this coming end of November until early December.

Bitagcol scarves.
Jor-el Espina ready to wear.
Anna FloresJor-el Espina ready to wear.
Arao setting
Arao setting
(FROM left) Dorothy Dizon, Mirabelle Villanueva, Stephanie Zubiri, Mirabel Rosar, Jor-El Espina, Stacey Marcelo, Shy Sala Perez, Joyce Craddock and Karrie Bitanga.
Paul Van Deventer and Joachim Samson.
Xyza Cada
Veronica Zulueta-ter Kuile
Jil Van Vugt
Christine Yu
Vice Consul Allan Revote
JJ Acuna
Zoe Peña Dulay
Jhoshwa Ledesma
JR Arce and Bianca Salonga.
Chris Upton
Evelyn Mill
Arao pearl jewelry
Filipino designers in Hong Kong
Jo Ann Bitagcol fashion

