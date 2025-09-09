Phl Navy strengthens fleet

Subic Bay Freeport — The Philippine Navy is strengthening its fleet, and two of its vessels recently conducted a historic meeting off the coast of Zambales.

Last 8 September, the future BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07), the second Miguel Malvar-class frigate, met with the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301). The encounter was more than a routine procedure; it was a reunion of sorts for a father and son. Rear Adm. Joe Anthony Orbe, commander of the Philippine Fleet, oversaw the meeting, while his son, Coast Guard Ensign Joshua Orbe, was aboard the BRP Gabriela Silang as part of his training.

According to the Philippine Navy, the encounter was a symbolic tribute to the heroes’ legacy, representing the heroism and unity guiding the Navy and Coast Guard in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

The coordinated procedure also reinforced fleet interoperability, operational readiness and the Navy’s modernization efforts.