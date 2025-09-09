Phl, Canada deepen cooperation on regional and cyber security

The Philippines and Canada are set to ramp up cooperation in regional security and cybersecurity, following high-level bilateral talks between Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., and Canada’s Deputy Minister of Defence Stefanie Beck, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Tuesday.

Teodoro’s meeting with Beck took place on Monday, September 8, on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) and the 75th anniversary commemoration of the United Nations Command in South Korea.

The two defense officials reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between their countries, built on shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to peace, stability, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the progress of ongoing bilateral initiatives, including discussions on a proposed Philippines-Canada Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). The agreement, once finalized, is expected to provide a framework for closer military cooperation and joint activities.

Teodoro welcomed Canada’s increasing involvement in regional security efforts, citing Canada’s recent participation in multilateral maritime exercises alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Australian Defence Force.

He also highlighted cybersecurity as a critical area of collaboration, pointing to ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities between the two countries.

Beck, for her part, emphasized Canada’s readiness to deepen defense ties across various domains, including maritime security, cybersecurity, and defense capacity-building. She reiterated Canada’s support for regional initiatives that uphold international law and promote collective security.

The two officials also discussed expanding coordination between their respective armed forces through joint training, defense education, and interoperability programs. Both sides stressed the importance of working with like-minded nations to counter emerging security threats and maintain stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to advance bilateral defense cooperation, increase high-level engagements, and continue practical collaborations in support of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.