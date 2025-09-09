PCSO advances healthcare, sports, youth programs in August

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) demonstrated its commitment to public service throughout August by spearheading various initiatives that promoted healthcare, inter-agency camaraderie, and youth development across the country.

The month began with a free medical mission in General Santos City on August 18, where PCSO partnered with veterans’ groups and local officials to provide much-needed healthcare to retired soldiers and their families.

Held at the Lagao Gymnasium, the mission delivered medical consultations to 236 patients and conducted 16 electrocardiogram tests, serving a total of 252 beneficiaries. Representatives from the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office expressed gratitude for PCSO’s continued support to the veteran community.

Two days later, on August 20, PCSO extended its assistance to Lucena City by donating vital medical equipment in conjunction with the city’s “Araw ng Lucena” celebrations.

The donation included wheelchairs, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, nebulizers, pulse oximeters, and thermal scanners, which were formally received by Mayor Mark Alcala. This effort formed part of PCSO’s corporate social responsibility program, aimed at improving access to healthcare services for vulnerable populations.

On August 29, PCSO participated in the GOCC Athletic Association Table Tennis Tournament held at the Social Security System Main Office in Quezon City.

Sending both male and female athletes to compete alongside other government agencies, PCSO’s involvement highlighted the agency’s focus on employee wellness, teamwork, and inter-agency cooperation. The tournament opened with remarks from officials of the host agency and declarations from PCSO’s athletic leaders, setting the tone for a spirited and friendly competition.

That same day, PCSO reinforced its long-standing partnership with the Girl Scouts of the Philippines by donating ₱279,516.34—proceeds from the agency’s 6D Lotto Draw as mandated under Republic Act No. 620. The funds will support various programs aimed at empowering young women, including community development projects, gender sensitivity training, and health and wellness initiatives.

Together, these activities reflect PCSO’s multifaceted role in uplifting Filipino communities—not only by providing health services and social support but also by fostering unity and growth through sports and youth empowerment.